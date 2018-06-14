2018 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, TV schedule, coverage Thursday

The 2018 U.S. Open is here, and three-time champion Tiger Woods is along for the ride. Four days of pristine golf at one of the nation's top course are ahead, and it all starts Thursday with Round 1 action beginning in the morning and rolling on through the evening at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

With Woods playing in a Featured Group on Thursday, you will be able to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen throughout the day. But he is just one of a few golfers in tremendous groups during Round 1 action, so be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the U.S. Open.

Keep on scrolling for Thursday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 14

Start time: 6:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on FS1 | 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Fox

TV simulcast live stream: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live streams: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

Featured Groups 1

7:40 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka



1:14 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafael Cabrera Bello



Featured Groups 2

8:02 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson



1:47 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

Holes 7, 9, 11