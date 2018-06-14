2018 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, TV schedule, coverage Thursday
Here's how you can watch Round 1 of the U.S. Open live all day Thursday
The 2018 U.S. Open is here, and three-time champion Tiger Woods is along for the ride. Four days of pristine golf at one of the nation's top course are ahead, and it all starts Thursday with Round 1 action beginning in the morning and rolling on through the evening at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.
With Woods playing in a Featured Group on Thursday, you will be able to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen throughout the day. But he is just one of a few golfers in tremendous groups during Round 1 action, so be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the U.S. Open.
Keep on scrolling for Thursday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, June 14
Start time: 6:45 a.m.
TV coverage: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on FS1 | 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Live streams: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
- 7:40 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka
- 1:14 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafael Cabrera Bello
- 8:02 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson
- 1:47 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods
-
2018 U.S. Open tee times, pairings
All the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds for the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock...
-
2018 U.S. Open expert picks, predictions
Will Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson pull off a victory in the 118th U.S. Open?
-
2018 U.S. Open live Round 1 leaderboard
Live scores, leaderboard updates and highlights from Round 1 of the 118th U.S. Open
-
2018 U.S. Open picks: Dodge Mickelson
SportsLine simulated the 2018 U.S. Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprising pick...
-
U.S. Open odds, top picks, predictions
SportsLine simulated the 2018 U.S. Open 10,000 times and came up with surprising picks
-
US Open: Best DraftKings, FanDuel lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...