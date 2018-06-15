2018 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, TV schedule, coverage Friday

Four days of pristine golf at one of the nation's top course continue on Friday as the 2018 U.S. Open moves into Round 2 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York. Tiger Woods and a group of star golfers are along for the ride as part of a 156-man field that saw just four go under par during first-round action.

With Woods playing in a Featured Group on Friday, you will be able to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen throughout the day. But he is just one of a few golfers in tremendous groups during Round 2 action, so be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the U.S. Open.

Keep on scrolling for Friday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Thursday, June 15

Start time: 6:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on FS1 | 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Fox

TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live streams: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

Featured Groups 1

8:02 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas



1:47 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson



Featured Groups 2

7:29 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafael Cabrera Bello



1:58 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

Holes 7, 9, 11