2018 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, TV schedule, coverage Friday
Here's how you can watch Round 2 of the U.S. Open live all day Friday
Four days of pristine golf at one of the nation's top course continue on Friday as the 2018 U.S. Open moves into Round 2 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York. Tiger Woods and a group of star golfers are along for the ride as part of a 156-man field that saw just four go under par during first-round action.
With Woods playing in a Featured Group on Friday, you will be able to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen throughout the day. But he is just one of a few golfers in tremendous groups during Round 2 action, so be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the U.S. Open.
Keep on scrolling for Friday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.
All times Eastern
Round 2 -- Thursday, June 15
Start time: 6:45 a.m.
TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on FS1 | 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Live streams: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
- 8:02 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
- 1:47 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson
- 7:29 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafael Cabrera Bello
- 1:58 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
