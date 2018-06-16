2018 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: TV schedule, coverage, channel for Saturday
Here's how you can watch Round 3 of the 118th U.S. Open live all day Saturday
Pristine golf at one of the nation's top courses continues on Saturday as the 2018 U.S. Open moves into Round 3 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York. A ton of big-name stars have missed the cut, but Dustin Johnson has dominated the field to this point and is being chased by plenty of notable golfers, including Rickie Fowler.
Though Johnson will not be featured on Saturday's live streams, Fowler, Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson will have all of their holes aired live. Be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the U.S. Open.
Keep on scrolling for Saturday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live throughout the day.
All times Eastern
Round 3 -- Thursday, June 16
Start time: 9:07 a.m.
TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Fox | 4-7:30 p.m. on Fox Deportes
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
- 11:30 a.m. -- Andrew Johnston, Phil Mickelson
- 2:26 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley
- 10:57 a.m. -- Peter Uihlen, Tony Finau
- 1:42 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Pat Perez
