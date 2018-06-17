2018 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: TV schedule, coverage, channel for Sunday
Here's how you can watch Round 4 of the 118th U.S. Open live all day Sunday
It all comes down to this. After three days and, well, plenty of bogeys, this nation's championship wraps up on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. The 2018 U.S. Open will crown itself a champion, and there's no question this year that whomever ultimately hoists the trophy will have deserved the honor.
Despite Dustin Johnson's torrid pace through the first two rounds, he sits in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard entering Round 4 with no one in the entire field under par as Sunday's action begins. (Check out the entire slate of Round 4 tee times right here.)
Though Johnson and the leaders will not be featured on Sunday's live streams, some big names like Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson will have all of their holes aired live. Mickelson and Fowler happen to be paired together after combining to shoot 25 over on Saturday.
Keep on scrolling for Sunday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live throughout the day.
All times Eastern
Round 4 -- Sunday, June 17
Start time: 8:21 a.m.
TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fox | 4-7 p.m. on Fox Deportes
TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
- 8:43 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler
- 1:18 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Ian Poulter
- 9:27 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Jimmy Walker
- 12:34 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick
