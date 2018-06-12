2018 U.S. Open odds, picks: Model that nailed four golf majors makes Tiger Woods projection

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. will host the 2018 U.S. Open starting on Thursday. The PGA's second major of the year crowns a champion on Sunday. Dustin Johnson, fresh off winning the St. Jude Classic by six strokes over Andrew Putnam, tops the 2018 U.S. Open odds board at 8-1 after opening at 10-1. Behind him at 14-1 are Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and former U.S. Open champions Rory McIlroy (2011) and Justin Rose (2013). Three-time U.S. Open winner Tiger Woods is also in the field and listed at 20-1.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open this year: Tiger Woods, one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his last U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines. His last appearance at Shinnecock Hills was in 2004, when he finished 17th. However, Woods knows how to perform at the U.S Open. His 15-stroke win in 2000 at Pebble Beach remains the largest margin of victory in U.S. Open history.

Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, the defending U.S. Open champion, doesn't sniff the top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of at Shinnecock Hills. Koepka's driving distance, which averages over 309 yards, will certainly allow him to take aim at the greens at Shinnecock Hills, a lengthy 7,440-yard course. However, he has finished 30th or worse in three of his last five starts there.

Koepka has struggled as of late as well. He finished 30th in the St. Jude Classic last weekend, took 42nd at the Wells Fargo Championship, and was cut at the Zurich Classic. He's certainly capable of bouncing back this week, but there are far better values than the 25-1 U.S. Open odds Koepka is getting.

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Jason Day 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Hideki Matsuayama 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Branden Grace 30-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1