2018 U.S. Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from same model that called four golf majors

The second major of the year will be decided at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course in Southampton, New York, home of the 2018 U.S. Open. Jordan Spieth is the early Vegas favorite at 9-1 U.S. Open odds, followed closely by Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlory at 10-1. The U.S. Open runs June 14-17, and major sports books are already taking action.

Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the 118th U.S. Open field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open this year: Tiger Woods, a three-time U.S. Open champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his last U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines. His last appearance at Shinnecock Hills was in 2004, where he finished T-17. However, Woods knows how to perform at the U.S Open. His 15-stroke win in 2000 at Pebble Beach remains the largest margin of victory in U.S. Open history.

Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, doesn't sniff the top 15. He's somebody to completely steer clear of at Shinnecock Hills.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the U.S Open title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 U.S. Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last five majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Jordan Spieth 9-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Jason Day 14-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Justin Rose 22-1

Sergio Garcia 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Henrik Stenson 33-1

Phil Mickelson 33-1

Brooks Koepka 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Branden Grace 45-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Alexander Noren 50-1