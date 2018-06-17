2018 U.S. Open odds, predictions: One of these nine golfers will win it all on Sunday

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The 2018 U.S. Open is officially off the rails. Dustin Johnson coughed up a four-stroke lead on Saturday by shooting 7-over 77, and now he's tied with Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Daniel Berger at 3 over going into the final round at Shinnecock Hills.

Those four are trailed by a handful of other major winners as 15 players are at or within four strokes of the lead. Also, don't forget that Finau and Berger trailed Johnson by 11 when Round 3 started. We're likely to get a winner over par for the first time since the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, which Justin Rose won at 1 over. We're also likely to get more chaos on a course that ran on the edge on Saturday afternoon.

6 players have come from 5+ shots back entering the final round to win the U.S. Open. There are 22 players at or within 5 of the lead. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) June 17, 2018

Here's a look at who can run down the leaders and what's at stake for a whole host of golfers on Sunday afternoon at the 118th U.S. Open.

Brooks Koepka (+3, odds: 11/4): He's trying to become the first golfer to go back to back since Curtis Strange did it in 1988-89 at The Country Club and Oak Hill. He sounds ... ready. "I feel really good about the position I'm in," said Koepka. "I think to be one back, maybe two, you know, tied with it, it's a nice feeling. I feel like -- like I said, there's nobody more confident. I won this thing last year. I feel really good. My game's in a good spot. I feel like you got to kind of take it from me, to be honest with you."

Dustin Johnson (+3, odds: 5/2): This might be surprising, but Johnson's approach shots actually improved on Saturday, even as his putting regressed. He noted that there were 6-7 putts that he could have holed but didn't (thus the regression). He also mentioned there were 6-7 putts that could have rolled off the greens. The Oakmont-Shinnecock double in three years is still in play, and I still think he's going to get it.

Tony Finau (+3, odds: 15/2): From out of nowhere! Finau led the field in strokes gained on approach shots, strokes gained around the greens and strokes gained overall on Saturday. I can totally see him shooting 71 and winning this thing on Sunday. I can also see him shooting 79 and not winning.

Daniel Berger (+3, odds: 9-1): I ... don't feel great about Berger holding up in these conditions. He hasn't been in great form this year, and he got it done on Saturday with putting. Not sure that can last, although he's hitting it pretty well overall this week (19th in strokes gained on approach shots).

Daniel Berger: +5.21 strokes gained putting today, almost 2 full strokes better than any other player in the field. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) June 17, 2018

Justin Rose (+4, odds: 4-1): He's been class all week, and he's looking for his second U.S. Open win in six years. Merion and Shinnecock would be a world class duo of championships.

Henrik Stenson (+5, odds: 9-1): Stenson played in the worst of it on Saturday and shot a 40 coming home. He actually touched the lead for a while, but six fives on the second nine unwound his chances. Still, his mettle has been tested in this arena before. Zero surprises if he shoots 69 and wins. Also, he was the most succinct in his post-round comments on Saturday. "I mean, it's a difficult golf course," said Stenson. "I expected it to be a difficult week, and I guess it's lived up to those expectations and beyond. It's not unusual that we kind of end up in these discussions, where the players and, you know, fans think it's either too hard or fair or whatever. But it is what it is, and I'm pretty happy with the way I played today."

Patrick Reed (+6, odds: 35/2): The Reed Slam is very much alive for the 2018 Masters winner. He's been just kind of lingering all week with a 73-72-71 start. If he continues that trend and shoots 70 on Sunday, he could be looking for the third leg of the slam at Carnoustie.

Has anyone mentioned Captain America and only current person with a chance at the grand slam is only 3 back??? 🇺🇸 — Blayne Barber™ (@BlayneBarberAU) June 17, 2018

Jim Furyk (+6, odds: 139/2): How great is is that the U.S. Ryder Cup captain is within three of the lead at the U.S. Open? He might play himself onto the team with a win on Sunday!

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (+6, odds: 52-1): Oh man, what a coup this would be for the Barn Rat! He was one of just three players under par on Saturday, and I could definitely see him hanging until the very end.

On Monday, Kiradech is going to spend a week on Grand Lake in Oklahoma with his manager & family.



Can you imagine him slamming beers out of the US Open trophy on a wave runner?



I can 😍 — Chad Coleman (@HashtagChad) June 17, 2018

Justin Thomas (+8, odds: 52-1): This is a fun one. Thomas goes at 12:34 p.m. ET, which is two hours before the leaders. He likely won't be able to duplicate what Berger and Finau did on Saturday and fire a 66 to get into contention, but he's worth a long-shot bet if you're into that kind of thing.