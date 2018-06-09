2018 U.S. Open odds, schedule, picks: Tigers Woods projection from model that called four golf majors

Everyone has an opinion on the U.S. Open, one of the most-bet PGA tournaments of the year. The 2018 U.S. Open takes place from June 14th to 17th at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York. After opening at 12-1, Dustin Johnson, who was cut last year, is the 2018 U.S. Open favorite at 10-1, followed by Rory McIlroy at 12-1. Three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods is listed at 18-1 after opening at 16-1. Eight golfers are getting lower than 20-1 U.S. Open odds.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the 118th U.S. Open field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open this year: Tiger Woods, one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his last U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines. His last appearance at Shinnecock Hills was in 2004, where he finished 17th. However, Woods knows how to perform at the U.S Open. His 15-stroke win in 2000 at Pebble Beach remains the largest margin of victory in U.S. Open history.

Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, doesn't sniff the Top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of at Shinnecock Hills.



Koepka missed a portion of this season, including the Masters, due to a wrist injury. And he has failed to finish better than 34th in three of his last five starts prior to the St. Jude Classic.



Although he has put together strong showings at the Players Championship (11th) and Fort Worth Invitational (second) over the past few weeks, history doesn't favor Koepka winning the U.S. Open in back-to-back years. There has not been a repeat U.S. Open champion since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989. There are far better values than the 25-1 U.S. Open odds 2018 that Koepka is getting.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the U.S Open title, including a monster long shot. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Jason Day 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Hideki Matsuayama 25-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Alex Noren 50-1