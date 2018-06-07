2018 U.S. Open pairings, tee times: Tiger Woods grouped with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

The tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the U.S. Open have been released, and we have some pretty unbelievable groups. They're highlighted by a group that includes Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, which will tee off from No. 1 at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday and 8:02 a.m on Friday.

The flip side of the groups includes a Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy threesome that should be immense as well. They go at 8:02 a.m. on Thursday from No. 10 and 1:47 p.m. on Friday from No. 1.

But that's not all.

Jason Day, Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka (who have a combined four major championships) will play together for the first 36 holes at historic Shinnecock. So will Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and Marc Leishman. That trio consists of what could be the three best current golfers without a major championship.

Thursday at Shinnecock should rock as the U.S. Open returns to its roots for the first time since 2004 and its fifth-ever national championship unfolds in Long Island.

2018 U.S. Open tee times, pairings for Thursday

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Harold Varner, Matthieu Pavon, TBD

6:56 a.m. -- Michael Putnam, Scott Gregory, Will Zalatoris

7:07 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Chesson Hadley, Harry Ellis

7:18 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Dylan Frittelli, Doug Ghim

7:29 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose

7:40 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

7:51 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett, Ian Poulter

8:02 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Berger

8:13 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

8:24 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Shubhankar Sharma, Patrick Rodgers

8:35 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Tom Lewis, Jacob Bergeron

8:46 a.m. -- Kristoffer Reitan, Luis Gagne, Cole Miller

8:57 a.m. -- Mickey DeMorat, Tyler Strafaci, Calum Hill

12:30 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Brian Gay, Dean Burmester

12:41 p.m. -- Chun An Yu, Wenchong Liang, TBD

12:52 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Peter Uihlein

1:03 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland

1:14 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:25 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Alexander Noren

1:36 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez

1:47 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

1:58 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:09 p.m. -- Jason Dufner, Braden Thornberry, Brandt Snedeker

2:20 p.m. -- Ryan Lumsden, James Morrison, TBD

2:31 p.m. -- Cameron Wilson, Will Grimmer, Philip Barbaree

2:42 p.m. -- Rhett Rasmussen, Michael Hebert, Michael Block

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Matthew Southgate

6:56 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Matt Parziale, Jason Scrivener

7:07 a.m. -- David Bransdon, Eric Axley, Tyler Duncan

7:18 a.m. -- Garrett Rank, Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Baddeley

7:29 a.m. -- Alexander Levy, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

7:40 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace

7:51 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson

8:13 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

8:24 a.m. -- Charles Howell, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman

8:35 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Russell Knox, Matthew Wallace

8:46 a.m. -- Shintaro Ban, Sung Joon Park, Timothy Wilkinson

8:57 a.m. -- Dylan Meyer, Sulman Raza, Chris Naegel

12:30 p.m. -- Matthew Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi,

12:41 p.m. -- Paul Waring, Theo Humphrey, TBD

12:52 p.m. -- Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans

1:03 p.m. -- Noah Goodwin, Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry

1:14 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, TBD

1:25 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

1:36 p.m. -- Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

1:47 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

1:58 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin

2:09 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Chez Reavie, TBD

2:20 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad

2:31 p.m. -- Franklin Huang, Poway, Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller

2:42 p.m. -- Christopher Babcock, Timothy Wiseman, David Gazzolo