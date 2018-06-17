2018 U.S. Open purse, prize money: Payout for each golfer from $12 million pool

The purse for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills is the largest in golf this year

The 2018 U.S. Open champion not only gets the prestige of his name on the trophy but the top payout from one of the largest purses in professional golf. The winner at the end of Sunday's final round will receive $2.16 million for finishing in first place, the same amount that Brooks Koepka won a year ago at Erin Hills.

Though it won't show up in the victor's bank account, he will also receive a 10-year exemption to the U.S. Open, a five-year exemption for the PGA Tour and a five-year exemption for the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open. Not too shabby.

Below are the payouts for the top 50 finishers in the 2018 U.S. Open: 

  1. $2,160,000
  2. $1,296,000
  3. $804,023
  4. $563,642
  5. $469,460
  6. $416,263
  7. $375,278
  8. $336,106
  9. $304,188
  10. $279,403
  11. $254,981
  12. $235,757
  13. $219,677
  14. $202,751
  15. $188,243
  16. $176,153
  17. $166,481
  18. $156,809
  19. $147,137
  20. $137,464
  21. $129,122
  22. $120,780
  23. $112,680
  24. $105,184
  25. $98,655
  26. $93,094
  27. $88,862
  28. $85,114
  29. $81,487
  30. $77,860
  31. $74,233
  32. $70,606
  33. $66,979
  34. $63,715
  35. $61,055
  36. $58,395
  37. $55,856
  38. $53,438
  39. $51,020
  40. $48,602
  41. $46,184
  42. $43,766
  43. $41,348
  44. $38,930
  45. $36,512
  46. $34,336
  47. $32,159
  48. $30,104
  49. $28,895
  50. $27,686
