2018 U.S. Open purse, prize money: Payout for each golfer from $12 million pool
The purse for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills is the largest in golf this year
The 2018 U.S. Open champion not only gets the prestige of his name on the trophy but the top payout from one of the largest purses in professional golf. The winner at the end of Sunday's final round will receive $2.16 million for finishing in first place, the same amount that Brooks Koepka won a year ago at Erin Hills.
Though it won't show up in the victor's bank account, he will also receive a 10-year exemption to the U.S. Open, a five-year exemption for the PGA Tour and a five-year exemption for the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open. Not too shabby.
Below are the payouts for the top 50 finishers in the 2018 U.S. Open:
- $2,160,000
- $1,296,000
- $804,023
- $563,642
- $469,460
- $416,263
- $375,278
- $336,106
- $304,188
- $279,403
- $254,981
- $235,757
- $219,677
- $202,751
- $188,243
- $176,153
- $166,481
- $156,809
- $147,137
- $137,464
- $129,122
- $120,780
- $112,680
- $105,184
- $98,655
- $93,094
- $88,862
- $85,114
- $81,487
- $77,860
- $74,233
- $70,606
- $66,979
- $63,715
- $61,055
- $58,395
- $55,856
- $53,438
- $51,020
- $48,602
- $46,184
- $43,766
- $41,348
- $38,930
- $36,512
- $34,336
- $32,159
- $30,104
- $28,895
- $27,686
