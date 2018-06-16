2018 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 3 on Saturday
All the tee times and pairings for Saturday's action at the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills
As the 2018 U.S. Open begins to take the look of Dustin Johnson fighting off the rest of the field field, Scott Piercy gets the honor of being paired with the World No. 1 in the final grouping, set to tee off at 3:10 p.m. ET on Saturday in Round 3. The tee times for all 67 players who made the cut have been set with a few pairings to highlight in addition to the leader.
Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson could feed off of each other and see one (or both) players make a move at the lead, and speaking of Ryder Cup picture, there's a good U.S.-Euro pairing with Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter.
All teams Eastern
2018 U.S. Open tee times for Saturday (Round 3)
- 9:07 a.m. -- Tim Wilkinson
- 9:18 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:29 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, Cameron Wilson
- 9:40 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 9:51 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Gary Woodland
- 10:02 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Luis Gagne
- 10:13 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Kevin Chappell
- 10:24 a.m. -- Matt Parziale, Byeong Hun An
- 10:35 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Ross Fisher
- 10:46 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Webb Simpson
- 10:57 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Peter Uihlein
- 11:08 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Sam Burns
- 11:19 a.m. -- Chris Naegel, Dylan Meyer
- 11:30 a.m. -- Andrew Johnston, Phil Mickelson
- 11:41 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Paul Casey
- 11:52 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:03 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Xander Schauffele
- 12:14 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12:25 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed
- 12:36 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Jimmy Walker
- 12:47 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Will Grimmer
- 12:58 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Calum Hill
- 1:09 p.m. -- Mickey DeMorat, Russell Knox
- 1:20 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman
- 1:31 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Jason Dufner
- 1:42 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Pat Perez
- 1:53 p.m. -- Jim Furyk, Alex Noren
- 2:04 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Charles Howell
- 2:15 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman
- 2:26 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley
- 2:37 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka
- 2:48 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson
- 2:59 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hoffman
- 3:10 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Dustin Johnson
