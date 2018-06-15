2018 U.S. Open TV schedule, golf coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, streaming times

Among the 156-man field, there are plenty of golfers still competing for the second major of the 2018 golf season as participants from around the world take on Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York for the 118th U.S. Open. The country's national championship will be decided over the next three days, though it looks like neither Tiger Woods nor Phil Mickelson will make much of a run unless something drastic changes Friday.

Playing in the U.S. Open is a dream for many, but simply being able to watch golf played at this level is an incredible treat each year. So, we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. Open throughout the week.

There is an opportunity for top-ranked Dustin Johnson to continue his roll in 2018, but plenty of top-tier competitors are breathing down his neck. Brooks Koepka is looking to repeat after a tremendous performance at Erin Hills one year ago, while former winners Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy -- among others -- are all in the field.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage all four days.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, June 15



Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.

Live streams: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on FS1 | 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Fox

TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 16

Round 3 start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Fox, 4-7:30 p.m. on Fox Deportes

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 17

Round 4 start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

Featured Groups: TBA

Holes 7, 9, 11

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fox, 4-7 p.m. on Fox Deportes

TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)