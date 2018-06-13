2018 U.S. Open TV schedule, golf coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, times
How to watch every single moment of the 2018 U.S. Open on TV or streaming live online
Among the 156-man field, there are plenty of golfers set for the second major of the 2018 golf season as participants from around the world get set to take on Shinnecock Hills in New York for the 118th U.S. Open. The country's national championship will be decided over four days with Phil Mickelson looking to complete his career slam while Tiger Woods returns to the event for the first time since 2015.
Playing in the U.S. Open is a dream for many, but simply being able to watch golf played at this level is an incredible treat each year. So, we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. Open throughout the week.
There is an opportunity for top-ranked Dustin Johnson to continue his roll in 2018, but plenty of top-tier competitors will be breathing down his neck. Brooks Koepka is looking to repeat after a tremendous performance at Erin Hills one year ago, while former winners Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy -- among others -- are all in the field.
Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage all four days.
All times Eastern | Streaming links will be added Thursday
Round 1 -- Thursday, June 14
Round 1 start time: 6:45 a.m.
Live streams: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
- Featured Groups 1: Watson, Day, Koepka | Garcia, Rahm, Cabrera Bello
- Featured Groups 2: McIlroy, Spieth, Mickelson | Thomas, Johnson, Woods
- Holes 7, 9, 11
TV coverage: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on FS1 | 4:30-7:30 p.m. on FOX
TV simulcast live stream: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Round 2 -- Friday, June 15
Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.
Live streams: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
- Featured Groups 1: TBA
- Featured Groups 2: Thomas, Johnson, Woods | McIlroy, Spieth, Mickelson
- Holes 7, 9, 11
TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on FS1 | 4:30-7:30 p.m. on FOX
TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Round 3 -- Saturday, June 16
Round 3 start time: TBA
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
- Featured Groups: TBA
- Holes 7, 9, 11
TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on FOX, 4-7:30 p.m. on FOX Deportes
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Round 4 -- Sunday, June 17
Round 4 start time: TBA
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
- Featured Groups: TBA
- Holes 7, 9, 11
TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on FOX, 4-7 p.m. on FOX Deportes
TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
-
2018 U.S. Open tee times, pairings
All the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds for the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock...
-
Ranking the U.S. Open field from 1-25
Dustin Johnson is the obvious No. 1, but who else fills out our top 25, and where does Tiger...
-
Nine stories for U.S. Open at Shinnecock
Phil Mickelson's quest, Tiger Woods' drought and Rickie Fowler's journey headline this eve...
-
2018 U.S. Open picks: Dodge Jason Day
SportsLine simulated the 2018 U.S. Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprising pick...
-
One of these nine will win the U.S. Open
The U.S. Open trophy will likely end up in the hands of a top 10 player
-
First-time winners have dominated majors
Of the last 13 major winners, 10 of them have done so for the first time