2018 U.S. Open TV schedule, golf coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, times

Among the 156-man field, there are plenty of golfers set for the second major of the 2018 golf season as participants from around the world get set to take on Shinnecock Hills in New York for the 118th U.S. Open. The country's national championship will be decided over four days with Phil Mickelson looking to complete his career slam while Tiger Woods returns to the event for the first time since 2015.

Playing in the U.S. Open is a dream for many, but simply being able to watch golf played at this level is an incredible treat each year. So, we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. Open throughout the week.

There is an opportunity for top-ranked Dustin Johnson to continue his roll in 2018, but plenty of top-tier competitors will be breathing down his neck. Brooks Koepka is looking to repeat after a tremendous performance at Erin Hills one year ago, while former winners Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy -- among others -- are all in the field.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage all four days.

All times Eastern | Streaming links will be added Thursday



Round 1 -- Thursday, June 14

Round 1 start time: 6:45 a.m.

Live streams: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

Featured Groups 1: Watson, Day, Koepka | Garcia, Rahm, Cabrera Bello



Featured Groups 2: McIlroy, Spieth, Mickelson | Thomas, Johnson, Woods



Holes 7, 9, 11

TV coverage: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on FS1 | 4:30-7:30 p.m. on FOX

TV simulcast live stream: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Friday, June 15



Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.

Live streams: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

Featured Groups 1: TBA



Featured Groups 2: Thomas, Johnson, Woods | McIlroy, Spieth, Mickelson



Holes 7, 9, 11

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on FS1 | 4:30-7:30 p.m. on FOX

TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 16

Round 3 start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

Featured Groups: TBA

Holes 7, 9, 11

TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on FOX, 4-7:30 p.m. on FOX Deportes

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 17

Round 4 start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

Featured Groups: TBA

Holes 7, 9, 11

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on FOX, 4-7 p.m. on FOX Deportes

TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)