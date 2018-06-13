2018 U.S. Open weather forecast: Sunny, dry conditions expected at Shinnecock Hills

Every year, the condition of the course and the battle between the USGA and the field looking to claim its national championship is a huge discussion point at the U.S. Open. Shinnecock Hills has not hosted the event since 2004, when Sunday's dry conditions drew the ire of players who could not hold the greens.

So get ready for a close watch on the scores and the moisture on the course, because the current forecast calls for sunny, dry and pleasant conditions in Long Island. Showers on Wednesday could set up a soft course and the potential for good scores in Round 1, but Thursday also is expected to be the windiest day of the week -- a confounding challenge on a course where most holes play in a different direction than the previous one.

It should be pleasant for the patrons and tough on the golfers, a course correction of sorts after the low scores at Erin Hills a year ago.

2018 U.S. Open Weather Forecast

Thursday (Round 1)

High: 78, Low: 57

Wind: 15 mph

Weather.com says: Sunny and comfortable with winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph out of the west.

Friday (Round 2)

High: 71, Low: 57

Wind: 12 mph

Weather.com says: Partly Cloudy skies with winds out of the northwest between 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday (Round 3)

High: 73, Low: 60

Wind: 10 mph

Weather.com says: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Winds 10-15 mph out of the west.

Sunday (Round 4)

High: 73, Low: 62

Wind: 11 mph

Weather.com says: Mostly sunny skies with southwest winds from 10 to 15 mph.

