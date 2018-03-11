2018 Valspar Championship: Live stream, watch online, Tiger Woods time, TV channel
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Valspar Championship live this week
The PGA Tour is back in Florida for a two-tournament swing after an absolute thriller in Mexico last week. Next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational will be one to remember, but this week's Valspar Championship is on its way to being even better with Tiger Woods in contention thorugh 54 holes at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida.
This tournament has always been sort of sneaky good at this slot in the golf season, but now it has the field to prove it. Woods is obviously the showstopper, and he may well be near the top of the leaderboard over the final two days of action.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 6:45 a.m.
Featured groups: 6:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
