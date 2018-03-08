2018 Valspar Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Valspar Championship live this week
Following a thriller in Mexico last week, the PGA Tour returns to Florida for a two-tournament swing. Next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational will be terrific, but this week's Valspar Championship could be even better. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson will all play in Palm Harbor, Florida, and Woods and McIlroy will be visiting for the first time.
This tournament has always been sort of sneaky good at this slot in the golf season, but now it has the field to prove it. Woods is obviously the showstopper, but Spieth and McIlroy playing here just a month before the Masters is also a huge deal. And we'll get to watch it all go down starting on Thursday.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 6:45 a.m.
Featured groups: 6:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
