2018 Valspar Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods time

Following a thriller in Mexico last week, the PGA Tour returns to Florida for a two-tournament swing. Next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational will be terrific, but this week's Valspar Championship could be even better. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson will all play in Palm Harbor, Florida, and Woods and McIlroy will be visiting for the first time.

This tournament has always been sort of sneaky good at this slot in the golf season, but now it has the field to prove it. Woods is obviously the showstopper, but Spieth and McIlroy playing here just a month before the Masters is also a huge deal. And we'll get to watch it all go down starting on Thursday.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 6:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio