2018 Valspar Championship picks: Tiger Woods, Speith, McIlroy headline strong field

I'm just now coming down from my Justin Thomas-induced high at the WGC-Mexico Championship last week, and we already have another elite tournament to get to. This week is the Valspar Championship in Tampa, Florida, which is the spring version of the Travelers Championship. It's a little bit of a buried event (between two WGCs and the Arnold Palmer Invitational), but it's played on a challenging, fun course and has a tremendous field.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Valspar Championship | Where: Palm Harbor, Florida | When: Mar. 8-11

Field and odds

Jordan Spieth: 17-2

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Sergio Garcia: 16-1

Justin Rose: 18-1

Henrik Stenson: 20-1

Paul Casey: 25-1

Tiger Woods: 25-1

Field strength: B+

It's not quite as good as what we saw at the WGC-Mexico Championship, but for the week following a WGC event, it's pretty amazing. It's also stunning to see Spieth as that big of a favorite over McIlroy. Not that it's undeserved.

Three stories to watch

1. Fiesta time: Innisbrook is a ball-striker's dream, and that's reflected in the best career scoring averages (all elite ball-strikers). It's quite different from, say, the Club de Golf Chapultepec guys played last week. The course has been made tougher in recent years, which will likely only serve to separate the elite iron player this week from the rest of the field. With five par 3s on deck this week, I'm excited to watch yet another event that doesn't just find the best bomb-and-gouger in the field.

2. Tiger (and Rory): Neither have ever played here, but Woods did play a co-ed tournament with Kelli Kuehne back in the 1990s, and boy are those photos amazing.

The last time Tiger played a pro tournament at Innisbrook was in 1996 at the JCPenney Classic, where he was paired with Kelli Kuehne. pic.twitter.com/BcAyFsKUjH — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) March 2, 2018

On paper, the course should fit both golfers, especially with the way Woods is hitting it. However, McIlroy currently has a negative strokes gained on approach shots number (which is out of the ordinary for him). If he's going to get going before the Masters, this would be a great place to do it.

3. Bill Haas returns: Haas was a passenger in a car crash where the driver was killed just before the Genesis Open. He understandably withdrew from that tournament and hasn't played since then. "I was in a state of shock, disbelief. It was a tragic event, traumatic," Haas told the Associated Press this week. "I'm still unsure how to handle it." Haas is not necessarily a huge name on the PGA Tour, but what happened to him was a huge deal. It will be interesting to see how he responds and how the rest of this season goes for him.

Past winners

2017: Adam Hadwin

2016: Charl Schwartzel



2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: John Senden

2013: Kevin Streelman

It's not exactly a murder's row, but this tournament also doesn't normally have this solid of a field. I'd be pretty surprised if somebody outside, say, the top 50 upended one of the big names for this trophy.

Valspar Championship picks