2018 Valspar Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates in Round 1
Live updates, analysis and highlights from the first round of the 2018 Valspar Championship
With one month until the 2018 Masters, an absolutely loaded field invades Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., for the 2018 Valspar Championship. Headlined by a grouping that includes Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Valspar will also host Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and more of the game's top golfers.
For Woods, who finished among the top 15 at the Honda Classic, Valspar is the first of two events he will play in preparation for the Masters (next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational is the other, of course).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this post with the latest scores, highlights and analysis with particular attention being paid during Woods' round, which begins at 12:46 p.m. ET. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
How to watch 2018 Valspar Championship
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Valspar Championship live this week
-
Tiger Woods paired with Jordan Spieth
Woods will look to play off the momentum he gained at PGA National two weeks ago
-
2018 Hero Indian Open odds, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Hero Indian Open 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
2018 Valspar Championship odds and picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Valspar Championship 10,000 times and has some surprising pi...
-
Valspar Championship: Best DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Spieth, McIlroy, Woods headline Valspar
Another week, another amazing tournament on the PGA Tour