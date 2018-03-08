2018 Valspar Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates in Round 1

With one month until the 2018 Masters, an absolutely loaded field invades Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., for the 2018 Valspar Championship. Headlined by a grouping that includes Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Valspar will also host Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and more of the game's top golfers.

For Woods, who finished among the top 15 at the Honda Classic, Valspar is the first of two events he will play in preparation for the Masters (next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational is the other, of course).

