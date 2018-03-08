2018 Valspar Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates in Round 1

Live updates, analysis and highlights from the first round of the 2018 Valspar Championship

With one month until the 2018 Masters, an absolutely loaded field invades Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., for the 2018 Valspar Championship. Headlined by a grouping that includes Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Valspar will also host Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and more of the game's top golfers.

For Woods, who finished among the top 15 at the Honda Classic, Valspar is the first of two events he will play in preparation for the Masters (next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational is the other, of course).

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this post with the latest scores, highlights and analysis with particular attention being paid during Woods' round, which begins at 12:46 p.m. ET. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories