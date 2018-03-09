2018 Valspar Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates in Round 2
Live updates, highlights and analysis from the second round of the Valspar Championship
Despite an up-and-down effort over his first 18 holes, Tiger Woods is in contention entering Round 2 of the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook. Woods (-1) sat three strokes back at T8 after his opening effort and will look to build on it beginning at 7:56 a.m. ET on Friday.
Woods' playing partner, Jordan Spieth, is on the other end of the spectrum entering Friday after shooting a 5-over 76 on Thursday. He's well below the projected cut line and hoping to put together a tremendous round in order to simply make it to the weekend. Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott are among the names looking to overtake Corey Conners, who led the field with a 4-under 67 on the opening day of action.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this post with the latest scores, highlights and analysis -- especially during Woods' round beginning in the morning. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
