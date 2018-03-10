2018 Valspar Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates in Round 3
Live updates, analysis and highlights from Saturday at the Valspar Championship
Tiger Woods led the 2018 Valspar Championship for most of Round 2 and sits just two strokes back entering Moving Day on Saturday. It may be tough to believe, but Woods' 68 on Friday put him firmly at the top until Corey Conners, who led after the first round, re-established his advantage with a two-under 69 to close out the day.
Woods will look to remain in contention as he seeks his first win since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but there's plenty of other talent at the top of the leaderboard with Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Palmer all sitting pretty with him at T2 to start the day. Justin Rose will begin his round three shots off the lead at T7 along with Webb Simpson and Keegan Bradley, among others.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday at the Valspar Championship with live highlights, analysis and updates -- especially during Woods' round, which begins at 1:45 p.m. ET. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
How to watch 2018 Valspar Championship
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Valspar Championship live this week
-
Valspar, Tiger Woods tee times: Round 3
Woods will start the day two strokes back of Corey Conners for the lead
-
R2: Woods shines; Spieth, McIlroy flop
Tiger Woods had his best day of 2018 while a pair of other stars couldn't get out first ge...
-
Woods now 10-1 to win 2018 Masters
All of a sudden, Big Cat is one of the top three favorites at Augusta National
-
Woods fires best round of 2018
Big Cat might be back, and now he's got the scorecard(s) to prove it
-
Tiger breaks internet by leading event
We often overreact to big sporting events, but this one was actually true