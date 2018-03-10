2018 Valspar Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates in Round 3

Tiger Woods led the 2018 Valspar Championship for most of Round 2 and sits just two strokes back entering Moving Day on Saturday. It may be tough to believe, but Woods' 68 on Friday put him firmly at the top until Corey Conners, who led after the first round, re-established his advantage with a two-under 69 to close out the day.

Woods will look to remain in contention as he seeks his first win since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but there's plenty of other talent at the top of the leaderboard with Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Palmer all sitting pretty with him at T2 to start the day. Justin Rose will begin his round three shots off the lead at T7 along with Webb Simpson and Keegan Bradley, among others.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday at the Valspar Championship with live highlights, analysis and updates -- especially during Woods' round, which begins at 1:45 p.m. ET. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.