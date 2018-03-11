2018 Valspar Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates in Round 4

Just one week after Phil Mickelson ended his years-long winless drought, Tiger Woods has the opportunity to follow suit. Woods enters his final round at the 2018 Valspar Championship just one back of Corey Conners, who has been nails all week with three sub-70 rounds at Innisbrook. So why is Woods a 2/1 favorite to win with Conners behind him at 6/1? Perhaps because of these stats: Woods has won 90 percent of the time he's been within one shot of the lead after 54 holes (62 of 69) over his career on the PGA Tour, and he's won 23 of his last 24 when put in such a circumstance at non-majors.

Let's not get it twisted though, this is not a Conners vs. Woods showdown. Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker are even with Woods at T2; Sam Burns and Patrick Reed are three strokes off the lead at T5; and Adam Scott is lurking at T11 after shooting a 66 on Moving Day.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this post with scores, analysis and highlights -- particularly during Tiger's round, which begins at 1:50 p.m. ET. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.