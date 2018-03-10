2018 Valspar Championship tee times: Tiger Woods gets late start in Round 3

After briefly holding the lead in the 2018 Valspar Championship on Friday, Tiger Woods will start the third round on Saturday two strokes back of Corey Conners. At 4 under, he's currently tied with Kelly Kraft, Paul Casey, Ryan Palmer and Saturday partner Brandt Snedeker at T2. Woods shot a 3-under 68 on Friday as he continues his comeback tour with his best day of the year.

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy missed Friday's cut, shooting 5 over. Spieth actually won this event in 2015 but is going home empty-handed this year. Where Woods has been incredibly impressive is in the putting game, and people are taking notice. He's now getting buzz ahead of the 2018 Masters, something that would have been thought of as unthinkable coming into this year. For Woods, it's just a building block. He's working his way back to his best game, having shot a 69 in the third round of the Honda Classic two weeks ago. Him being competitive at Valspar isn't an accident. It's all part of the plan.

Naturally, CBS Sports will live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Saturday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Saturday's third round. For a full list of Valspar Championship tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

Sergio Garcia, Russell Knox -- 10:55 a.m.

Justin Rose, Webb Simpson -- 1:15 p.m.

Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods -- 1:45 p.m.

Corey Conners (leader), Paul Casey -- 1:55 p.m.