2018 Valspar Championship, Tiger Woods tee time on Sunday for final round

Believe it or not, Tiger Woods (-8) is near the top of the leaderboard Sunday at the 2018 Valspar Championship and will tee off for Round 4 alongside his third-round playing partner Brandt Snedeker (-8). Both Woods and Snedeker shot 4-under 67 during Saturday's third round to get within one of leader Corey Conners (-9) and are therefore in striking distance to pick up a big tournament win.

Conners, a PGA Tour rookie playing just his 21st event, will play in the final pairing with Justin Rose (-8), who is also one back. Rose is looking for his second victory of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season, while Snedeker is looking for his first win in over two years (and a bid to the 2018 Masters, which he is currently not qualified for).

But Woods will be the main attraction on Sunday. He is vying for his first victory since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the 80th of his career. He's also looking to make the Valspar Championship the 10th tournament victory in his first appearance at a given event (which would be outrageous).

"Tomorrow, there's a packed leaderboard," Woods said. "There's so many guys played their way back up into this tournament. (Adam Scott) played well, he got it up there. (Justin Rose) has been playing well. He's playing top 10 almost every single week he's played over the last five, six months.

"There's a lot of guys up there, so, you know, myself included. Got to go out there and really play well again. Hopefully I'll make a few more birdies and keep that card clean. I'm excited. I've been ready to go. I'm excited to play. It's going to be fun, lot of fun and these people have been great.

"They've been fired up and it's exciting for all of us."

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Sunday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Sunday's fourth round. For a full list of Valspar Championship tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

Sergio Garcia, Steve Stricker -- Noon

Adam Scott, Russell Knox -- 1:10 p.m.

Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods -- 1:50 p.m.

Corey Conners (leader), Justin Rose -- 2 p.m.