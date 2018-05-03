2018 Wells Fargo Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas will take on Quail Hollow this week at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship as nine of the top 15 and 14 of the top 25 players in the world tee it up in this pre-Players Championship appetizer.

The course has changed since last season's PGA Championship, and so have some of the players. What remains constant, though, is that this tournament is must-see television as we hurtle toward what should be a fascinating summer in the world of golf at the highest level.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio