2018 Wells Fargo Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship live this week
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas will take on Quail Hollow this week at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship as nine of the top 15 and 14 of the top 25 players in the world tee it up in this pre-Players Championship appetizer.
The course has changed since last season's PGA Championship, and so have some of the players. What remains constant, though, is that this tournament is must-see television as we hurtle toward what should be a fascinating summer in the world of golf at the highest level.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
