2018 Wells Fargo Championship odds: Picks from same model that predicted Tiger Woods' comeback

The PGA Tour is heading to Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C., this week for the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlory is the Vegas favorite at 7-1 after opening at 13-2, and Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are right behind at 10-1. Playing in his first PGA event since the 2018 Masters, Tiger Woods is going off at 25-1. He opened at 22-1 before falling down the Wells Fargo Championship odds board slightly.



Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Tiger Woods' resurgence at the Valspar Championship. Despite being a 25-1 long shot, the model projected him as a top contender. The result: Woods shot 70 or better all four days and finished tied for second place.

The model was also all over Woods at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, correctly projecting a second consecutive top-five finish for the 14-time major champion.



Now that the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Wells Fargo Championship 2018: Woods, who will be playing his first tournament at Quail Hollow Golf Club since 2012, makes a strong run, but falls short of winning the title.



Woods, who won the Wachovia Championship at Quail Hollow in 2007, is coming off a disappointing 32nd-place finish at the Masters.

Woods is outside of the top 200 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage at 51.97 and ranks just 166th in both greens in regulation percentage (62.37) and sand save percentage (44.19). He's also barely in the top 200 in total driving efficiency at 376.



Another surprise: Brian Harman, the 2017 champion, doesn't sniff the top 20. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Harman started the season hot with six straight top-10 finishes in the CJ Cup, WGC-HSBC Champions, RSM Classic, QBE Shootout, Sentry Tournament of Champions, and Sony Open. Since then, he's finished 20th or better just three times and was a disappointing 44th at the Masters.



Also, the model says seven golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Wells Fargo Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship this year? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that nailed Tiger Woods' comeback, and find out.



Rory McIlroy 7-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Rickie Fowler 10-1

Jason Day 20-1

Patrick Reed 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Webb Simpson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Alex Noren 40-1

Kevin Kisner 40-1

Brooks Koepka 40-1

Ryan Moore 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Chesson Hadley 40-1