2018 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard, scores: Live updates, highlights for Round 3

Superstars Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy proved on Saturday morning that Quail Hollow is gettable in Round 3 of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. That trio combined to shoot 15 under but still fell short of Peter Uihlein's 9-under 62, which was enough to grab a share of the lead at the time he finished.

Uihlein will be chased by Jason Day, Paul Casey and 36-hole leader Peter Malnati in the afternoon as a bunched-up leaderboard sorts itself out on Moving Day with a ton of golfers within a handful of shots of the lead.

We will be with you the entire way covering Woods' round and the top of the field live throughout the day.

