2018 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live golf updates Sunday

Jason Day has done a fantastic job through three rounds at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, coming in under par each day and shooting back-to-back 67s to sit atop the leaderboard at 10 under entering Sunday's final round. Despite his torrid pace, Day has not pulled away from the field with eight golfers sitting within four strokes of the lead entering the afternoon.

Tiger Woods has not had as much success as Day and Co., though he did turn in a 68 on Saturday after failing to break par entering the weekend. Woods sits at T33 entering the round and would likely need a miracle to pull out a top 10 finish, let alone a victory. Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy, the latter of whom shot a 66 on Saturday, are closer to contention but also have plenty of work to do Sunday.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating Round 4 action live from Quail Hollow, particularly during Woods' round. Be sure to tune into the action live on CBS from 3-6 p.m. ET and keep on scrolling for scores, analysis and highlights. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

