2018 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live golf updates Thursday

Tiger Woods makes his return to the PGA Tour this week at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow after a month-long break following the Masters. Woods, who has three top-12 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, is a past champion of this event and has finished in the top 11 three other times, too. However, he hasn't played here since 2012, and he's going to have some stiff competition this week. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are the three favorites, and with good reason. Thomas won the PGA Championship here in 2017 and McIlroy and Fowler are both former champions on this course.

With The Players Championship looming next week, this event is a fabulous warm-up for one of the biggest on the calendar next week and should produce tons of fireworks on a course that has been made much easier since last year's PGA. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story live with scores, analysis and highlights throughout Round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship but particularly when Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

