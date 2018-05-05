2018 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates for Round 3

Live scores, analysis and highlights from Moving Day at Quail Hollow on Saturday

It has not been pretty for Tiger Woods at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship as Big Cat, playing his first PGA Tour event since the Masters, has not cracked par in either of his rounds and sits nine shots back of leader Peter Malnati at the start of Moving Day. Joining Woods down on the leaderboard is Rory McIlroy, whose stunning 5-over 76 on Friday ruined a 68 from Thursday. Malinati better watch his back, however, as Jason Day and Aaron Wise are one shot off his pace and right on his heels with Round 3 action set for Saturday from Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

We will be with you the entire way covering Woods' round and the top of the field live throughout the day. Be sure to tune to CBS from 3-6 p.m. or stream the Wells Fargo Championship live on CBSSports.com. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

