2018 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates for Round 3
Live scores, analysis and highlights from Moving Day at Quail Hollow on Saturday
It has not been pretty for Tiger Woods at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship as Big Cat, playing his first PGA Tour event since the Masters, has not cracked par in either of his rounds and sits nine shots back of leader Peter Malnati at the start of Moving Day. Joining Woods down on the leaderboard is Rory McIlroy, whose stunning 5-over 76 on Friday ruined a 68 from Thursday. Malinati better watch his back, however, as Jason Day and Aaron Wise are one shot off his pace and right on his heels with Round 3 action set for Saturday from Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
We will be with you the entire way covering Woods' round and the top of the field live throughout the day. Be sure to tune to CBS from 3-6 p.m. or stream the Wells Fargo Championship live on CBSSports.com. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Tiger goes with Koepka in R3
Big Cat goes early with Brooks Koepka on Saturday
Rory McIlroy struggles in Round 2
While McIlroy struggled, Jason Day was surging in Round 2 in Charlotte
Woods narrowly makes cut after 73
Woods did not putt well again on Friday, and he'll need to improve that area over the week...
Woods, Reed paired together at Quail
Big Cat is back this week at Quail Hollow with one of his proteges
Tiger in the hunt after Round 1
Woods struck it well on Thursday but he couldn't get anything to fall on some tough greens
McIlroy starts hot in Round 1 at Quail
McIlroy kicked off his tournament at Quail Hollow with a clean round and sits three back of...