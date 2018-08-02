2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score in Round 1
Live PGA Tour leaderboard scores, updates and highlights from Round 1 at Firestone Country Club
It took a T6 finish at the year's third major to do it, but Tiger Woods is back where he belongs at the 2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational, a tournament he has dominated since its inception in 1999. Woods won the first three WGC Invitational events and has picked up eight victories in the 19 times the tournament has been played at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
This year's field is predictably loaded, and Woods will experience that first hand when he tees off with Jason Day on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. ET looking to make an early run to the top of the leaderboard. Among the star-studded pairings, Dustin Johnson and 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari will hit the course at 2:10 p.m. in what might be an absolute ball-striking expedition in Round 1.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this story with the latest scores and highlights from the WGC Bridgestone Invitational, particularly while Woods is on the course. Be sure to stick with us throughout the day. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
