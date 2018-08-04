2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score in Round 3

A jam-packed leaderboard stacked with big names will tee off Saturday in Round 3 at the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational as Moving Day commences at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are both within six shots of the co-leaders (a pair of Englishmen in Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood, plus Justin Thomas) with Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm also inside the top 10. Woods continues to look for his ninth victory at this course, while everyone is hoping to gain some momentum heading into next week's PGA Championship.

There have been plenty of low scores already this week with Poulter (62) and Fleetwood (63) setting the pace, while Thomas has posted rounds of 65-64 to sit atop the leaderboard entering third-round action. Will any of them stick at the top through 54 holes, or might there be some stumbles on the road to Bellerive Country Club? Let's find out.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights throughout Round 3 of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.