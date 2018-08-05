2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score in Round 4

The 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational wraps up Sunday with a loaded top of the leaderboard entering the day. Justin Thomas sits three shots ahead of the field at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, but there are plenty of big names in contention for the $1.7 million winner's share.

Rory McIlroy is joined by Ian Poulter, who has sat atop the leaderboard much of this tournament, three shots back of Thomas at T2. Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood are among the names inside the top 10, all within seven shots of Thomas. Considering we have seen exceedingly low scores this week (Poulter's 62 and Fleetwood's 63 in particular), the Bridgestone title still remains up for grabs entering Round 4.

Tiger Woods struggled on Saturday, taking himself out of contention with a 3-over 73 after knocking in just one birdie on the day. It was a stark departure from his first two rounds, which he finished combined in 6 under. Woods will look to move up Sunday as he and the rest of the field simultaneously prepare for the 2018 PGA Championship next week.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Round 4 of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.