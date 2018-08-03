2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score in Round 2

Ian Poulter rocked the first day of action at the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with an 8-under 62, but the rest of the field is not far behind entering Round 2 as there are 19 star golfers within four shots of his lead. The leaderboard will once again be juiced on Friday as some of the best golfers in the world look to make a move and improve their standing entering the weekend.

Tiger Woods, who has won eight times at Firestone Country Club, sits four back of Poulter at T14 alongside Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka. Ahead of him are Rickie Fowler (-7), Rory McIlroy (-5), Jason Day (-5), Justin Thomas (-5) and plenty of others.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.