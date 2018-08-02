2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard, scores: Elite field in chase after Round 1

Ian Poulter leads the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational after 18 holes, but he's definitely not alone. Poulter shot a round-of-the-day 8-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead atop the leaderboard over Kyle Stanley and Rickie Fowler.

Poulter, who said he only played four holes in practice rounds earlier in the week, started on the back nine on Thursday and went out in 30. He closed on the other side with a 32 and played all 18 holes bogey free. His reward? A mega-elite board behind him chasing at a scorer's course (more on this in a minute). Poulter was pleased with how the first day of play went, though.

"If you would have offered me this at the start of the day, I would have snapped your arm for it," Poulter told the media after his round.

Poulter struck the ball beautifully and putted like a Ryder Cup point was on the table. That's usually a good combination for him (or anyone), and he finished inside the top 10 in both strokes gained on approach shots and on the greens on Thursday.

A win this week would be his third WGC (and, strangely, just his fourth PGA Tour win), but we have a long way to go and a number of elite players he has to put away. Still, as the final major championship of the season nears next week and with just three rounds left in the final WGC, Poulter is moving in the right direction for his second victory of 2018.

Here are four more takeaways from Round 1.

1. D.J. ... struggles? A 1-under 69 isn't the end of the world, but the favorite coming into this week is seven back of the lead and took a few body blows on Thursday. When he gallops like he did last week at the RBC Canadian Open, it feels as if he may never lose again. Then you look up and he's chipping left-handed and, well, life comes at you fast on the PGA Tour. Johnson was lousy with his approach shots and even lousier with his putting on Thursday at Firestone. Zero concerns about him rebounding with something in the mid 60s on Friday.

2. Rory does not struggle: I thought Rory McIlroy was the real favorite coming into this week given how he played at The Open a few weeks ago, and he did nothing to go against that in Round 1. McIlroy excelled off the tee (of course) and around the greens and saved par when he had to en route to a 5-under 65. He's not yet the favorite to win this tournament, but with how easy the 65 came to him on Thursday (not to go full Patrick Reed on you, but it could have been a 63), maybe he should be.

3. What a leaderboard: Remember when Charley Hoffman had a bunch of top 10 players in the world chasing him at the 2017 Masters after the first round? That's what I feel like to a lesser degree this week. Poulter makes for the perfect antihero in any setting but especially when the following superstars are tailing him.

Tiger is obviously the headliner in that group -- he shot an impressive 66 on Thursday -- and he's looking for his ninth win in 16 appearances at this tournament. If he can rectify his driver woes on the back nine on Thursday, then he has as good a chance as anyone out of that group.

4. Phil has a very Phil-like day: Release a video in which you dance like the most uncool dad in a long history of uncool dads on the PGA Tour in the morning. Pull flags and hole out in the afternoon. Just a normal Thursday for Phil Mickelson, who shot a 4-under 66 to tie Woods and get inside the top 15 after the first 18 holes at Firestone.

