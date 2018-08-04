2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational: Live stream, watch online, Tiger Woods start time, TV channel
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational live this week
There are only three events left in the 2017-18 PGA Tour regular season, and they're all great for different reasons. This week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational includes pretty much every top player you can think of (all of whom will also be playing in next week's PGA Championship).
There are myriad criss-crossing storylines, but the two most prominent are probably Tiger Woods returning to (and even qualifying for) this event, which he's won eight times and Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, saying farewell to the PGA Tour after several decades of hosting events.
Those aren't the only two stories -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas are all interesting subplots, too -- but they are the two that you will likely hear about the most as the golf unfolds this week.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook
Early TV coverage: noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
2018 WGC Bridgestone leaderboard Round 3
Live PGA Tour leaderboard updates, highlights and analysis from Firestone Country Club
