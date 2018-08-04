2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational: Live stream, watch online, Tiger Woods start time, TV channel

There are only three events left in the 2017-18 PGA Tour regular season, and they're all great for different reasons. This week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational includes pretty much every top player you can think of (all of whom will also be playing in next week's PGA Championship).

There are myriad criss-crossing storylines, but the two most prominent are probably Tiger Woods returning to (and even qualifying for) this event, which he's won eight times and Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, saying farewell to the PGA Tour after several decades of hosting events.

Those aren't the only two stories -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas are all interesting subplots, too -- but they are the two that you will likely hear about the most as the golf unfolds this week.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook

Early TV coverage: noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio