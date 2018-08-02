2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational live this week
There are only three events left in the 2017-18 PGA Tour regular season, and they're all great for different reasons. This week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational includes pretty much every top player you can think of (all of whom will also be playing in next week's PGA Championship).
There are myriad criss-crossing storylines, but the two most prominent are probably Tiger Woods returning to (and even qualifying for) this event, which he's won eight times and Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, saying farewell to the PGA Tour after several decades of hosting events.
Those aren't the only two stories -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas are all interesting subplots, too -- but they are the two that you will likely hear about the most as the golf unfolds this week.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook
Early TV coverage: noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Tiger teaches his kids in Open loss
After finishing T6 at Carnoustie, Tiger had a message for Sam and Charlie
-
Governing bodies limit green reading
More folks out to get Bryson DeChambeau, it looks like
-
Justin Rose withdraws from Bridgestone
The 73-golfer event was reduced a bit on Wednesday
-
WGC Bridgestone Invitational best picks
Our advanced computer model simulated this week's 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 10,000...
-
PGA Championship odds, bets, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 PGA Championship 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
Tee times, pairings for Bridgestone R1
The final edition of the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone will include some monster n...