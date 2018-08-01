2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts Round 1

The final edition of the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone will include some monster names

The final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club will be held this week, and the tournament has an air of electricity with Tiger Woods' last-minute qualification via his T6 finish at the Open Championship a few weeks ago.

Woods will play with two-time winner this season, Jason Day, in the first round at Firestone in a small, 73-golfer, no-cut event. That's not the only great pairing, though. Rory McIlroy is with defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson will tee it up together. And Dustin Johnson and Open winner Francesco Molinari will play as a pairing as well.

This event is almost always loaded up with superstars playing a nondescript course that almost always delivers a big name champion. Just like we saw at Carnoustie a few weeks ago, the tee sheet is littered with awesome pairings throughout the day, which to me is far superior than having all your star power packed tightly into super groups.

I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Thursday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern -- Round 1

  • Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick -- 10 a.m.
  • Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama -- 10:10 a.m.
  • Tiger Woods, Jason Day -- 10:20 a.m.
  • Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood -- 1:40 p.m.
  • Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose -- 1:50 p.m.
  • Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson -- 2 p.m.
  • Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari -- 2:10 p.m.
