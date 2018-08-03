2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round 3
Big Cat is in the mix with some other big names at Firestone Country Club on Saturday
After two days of play at the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, we've been given a pretty tasty leaderboard that has Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter at the very top at 11 under. Other names like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Jon Rahm are all in the mix behind them and poised to charge to a victory with a big Saturday-Sunday finish.
Because of all the stars and superstars in contention, we've also received some elite pairings for Saturday's third round, many of them late in the day with the final WGC of the year at stake.
Headlining these pairings is Tiger Woods and Marc Leishman at 1:05 p.m. ET, but they're surrounded by intriguing twosomes. Here's a look at all the pairings that stuck out in this no-cut event for Saturday's third round. If you want to see all the pairings for Saturday, click here.
All times Eastern
- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman -- 1:05 p.m.
- Louis Oosthuizen, Tony Finau -- 1:15 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy, Haotong Li -- 1:35 p.m.
- Justin Thomas (leader), Kyle Stanley -- 1:55 p.m.
- Ian Poulter (leader), Tommy Fleetwood (leader) -- 2:05 p.m.
