2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round 4
The final pairing at Firestone is going to rock on Sunday afternoon
The 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational has delivered a pretty awesome leaderboard going into the final round, highlighted by a final pairing of two of the best players in the world in Rory McIlroy (-11) and Justin Thomas (-14).
The prelude to that elite final tee time is solid as well. We get Rickie Fowler-Jon Rahm, Jason Day-Ian Poulter and Patrick Cantlay-Brooks Koepka on the undercard at Firestone on what should be a wild final 18 holes.
Tiger Woods, who shot a 3-over 73 on Saturday, will go off in the morning with Australian Wade Ormsby. Woods is trying to finish inside the top five for the 12th time in 15 finishes at this tournament.
Here's a look at all the pairings that stuck out in this no-cut event for Sunday's round. If you want to see all the pairings for Sunday, click here.
All times Eastern
- Tiger Woods, Wade Ormsby -- 11:20 a.m.
- Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka -- 1:10 p.m.
- Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood -- 1:20 p.m.
- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm -- 1:30 p.m.
- Ian Poulter, Jason Day -- 1:50 p.m.
- Justin Thomas (leader), Rory McIlroy -- 2:00 p.m.
