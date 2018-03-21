2018 WGC-Dell Match Play: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, radio, schedule
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play live this week
The field is set and the brackets are in. It's time for the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas. Last year was a thriller until the very end as Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm went heads up in the finale as many golfers got their last pre-Masters work in.
I expect much of the same this time around.
With scenic Austin serving as the backdrop and a change in the normal weekly format (pool play Wednesday-Friday and the final 16 on Saturday and Sunday), this week's tournament should provide some high-quality entertainment in conjunction with that other bracket event that's taking place.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Pool Play -- Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured groups: 10:15 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 4-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round of 16, Quarterfinals -- Saturday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Semifinals, Finals -- Sunday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
PGA: Corales Puntacana: Best DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
2018 WGC-Dell Match Play odds, PGA picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 WGC-Match Play 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
Spieth, Reed heat up Match Play
The brackets are set for Austin, Texas this week
-
Brooks Koepka to miss Masters with wrist
Koepka has been out since January with a partially torn left tendon
-
Dell Match Play DraftKings DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Corales Puntacana odds, Tony Romo finish
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Corales Club Championship 10,000 times and has some surprising...