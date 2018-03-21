2018 WGC-Dell Match Play: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, radio, schedule

The field is set and the brackets are in. It's time for the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas. Last year was a thriller until the very end as Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm went heads up in the finale as many golfers got their last pre-Masters work in.

I expect much of the same this time around.

With scenic Austin serving as the backdrop and a change in the normal weekly format (pool play Wednesday-Friday and the final 16 on Saturday and Sunday), this week's tournament should provide some high-quality entertainment in conjunction with that other bracket event that's taking place.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Pool Play -- Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured groups: 10:15 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 4-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round of 16, Quarterfinals -- Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Semifinals, Finals -- Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio