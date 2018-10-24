2018 WGC-HSBC Champions: Live stream, watch online, golf start time, TV channel

Most of the top 10 players in the world will tee it up in China this week at the first WGC event of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and new No. 1 Brooks Koepka headline a stellar field in Shanghai.

As always, the pre-tournament photo and shoot was ... interesting.

The golf should be even more interesting as this is the best overall field we've seen at any tournament since Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship in September at East Lake. It's also the best one we'll see until January in Hawaii at the Tournament of Champions. Enjoy the golf while you still can before it (sort of) truly goes away for the holidays.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

