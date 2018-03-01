2018 WGC-Mexico Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship live this week
After a thrilling Honda Classic, the PGA Tour heads to Mexico for the second straight year for the WGC-Mexico Championship. The WGC is the first of 2018 but the second of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season. Justin Rose won the first last fall at the WGC-HSBC Champions.
Last year's WGC-Mexico Championship was a ludicrous tournament highlighted by Phil Mickelson barely finding the fairway en route to under-par golf and a sneaky great shootout down the stretch between Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood. Rory McIlroy won't be there this year as he's taking the week off following a three-tournament binge, but a field with Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Mickelson and Johnson is still loaded.
Also, there's a lot of cash at stake.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups: 11:15 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Early TV coverage: Noon-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Early TV coverage: Noon-2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
