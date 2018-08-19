2018 Wyndham Championship grades: Brandt Snedeker goes wire to wire at Sedgefield

Brandt Snedeker made good on his opening round 11-under 59 -- the 10th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history -- at the Wyndham Championship this week by winning the tournament on Sunday by over three strokes over C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson. Snedeker became the fifth golfer to win an event after shooting a score below 60. He backed up that round with a 67-68-65 finish (-21) and took home the ninth title of his PGA Tour career.

After finishing T3 at a Military Tribute at the Greenbrier earlier this summer, Snedeker noted that he felt incredibly close to playing some of his best golf and couldn't wait to close out a season that, to that point, had resulted in just two top 10s. The quote turned out to be foreshadowing as Snedeker has notched two more top 10s since then, including this victory in North Carolina.

"It's funny, it's been a long season to this point, yet I feel like the season is just starting for me," said Snedeker earlier in the year. "So it's kind of been an uneventful season for me, and now I think I'm playing some of my better golf, my best golf of the year. Got a lot of huge events left. So I'm excited about the opportunity in front of me, and probably one of the few guys excited about this last long stretch of golf, and can't wait to play a lot of golf and show that I'm playing good."

He certainly played good on Sunday. Snedeker closed a suspended third round early in the day, and he shot that 5-under 65 in Round 4 for the victory. With Pan folding ahead of him with a double at the last, Snedeker made birdie at two of the last four holes, including a money putt at the last which led to an emotional celebration.

"I guess I'm turning into Bubba Watson," Snedeker told Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports. "I'm wanting to cry every 2 seconds out here. To shoot 59 on Thursday, to be in the lead all week, to deal with that pressure every night. To be able to step up to the plate today and shoot 65 when I had to -- means the world to me. Family's here, so a lot of stuff going on to make me emotional."

The perfect ending to Brandt Snedeker's week. pic.twitter.com/wA3O6o9wXp — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) August 19, 2018

The victory is Snedeker's first since the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open. He has dealt with injuries and, as he noted on Sunday, some pretty "mediocre golf." Now he might be streaking at the proper time. The 2012 FedEx Cup champion will enter the playoffs at No. 30 in the rankings with an outside shot at making a miracle run at a spot on the Ryder Cup team. If he wins another event or even two, he'll have a shot. And even if he doesn't, this week will remain an all-timer for him with a 59 and the second Wyndham Championship of his career.

Webb Simpson (T2): I wanted to list him for multiple reasons. The first is that he finished T2 this week at Sedgefield and only needed birdie at the last for a 60, but the second is to shine a light on how good his season has been. Wimpson finished No. 7 in the FedEx Cup race and moved from No. 43 in the Official World Golf Rankings to start the calendar year to inside the top 20. This week's performance resulted in his seventh top 10 and his 15th top 25. He also earned more cash this season than any year since 2011 and made yet another Ryder Cup team. He'll be a favorite to get to East Lake and possibly take home the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup (plus $10 million), which would be a fitting cap to an outstanding 2018. Grade: A

Jim Furyk (T4): This stat stunned me. Furyk, who has played in approximately 10,000 PGA Tour events, carded the lowest 72-hole score of his career this week at the Wyndham. This guy is the one coaching the other guys in Paris in a month. Europe might officially be on notice. Grade: A

Made it! 263 for Furyk, the lowest 72-hole total of his illustrious PGA Tour career. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 19, 2018

Sergio Garcia (T24): Even though he's exempt for next season, it felt important for Garcia to have a solid week, which he did (for a while). Despite getting inside the top 125 for much of the day, the 10-time PGA Tour winner eventually fell short of making the FedEx Cup Playoffs by finishing No. 128 in the points race. Now, only 10 golfers have made the playoffs every year since their genesis. Grade: C

Found the list. Hoffman, Kuchar, Sergio, CH3, Haas, Adam Scott, Phil, Rose, Bubba, ZJ, Sneds, Ryan Moore and...Luke Donald. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) August 15, 2018

Harris English (T11): Big boy weekend from English. He went from No. 132 in the FedEx Cup standings to No. 124 with a 67-68 on Saturday and Sunday at the Wyndham, and he needed it. That's some massive golf with the chips of your entire profession down in a field where everyone is fighting for their lives. English will make it to the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and retain his PGA our card.

"It's a weird situation to be in," English told CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis. "I don't want to do it again. It was one of the more nerve-wracking rounds I've had in a long time. It's a way different feeling than trying to win a tournament." Grade: A