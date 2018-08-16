2018 Wyndham Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, golf start times

Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Wyndham Championship live this week

Time to take a post-PGA Championship breath and hit the reset button on the rest of the PGA Tour season. This week's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, offers us an opportunity to do just that.

We don't get the thrilling drama of a major championship Sunday, but we do get some pretty intriguing storylines with golfers trying to get off the FedEx Cup bubble line of the top 125 in point earners. Every year, at least a handful of players do so, and in some ways that can be a more life-changing moment than raising a trophy at the end of a major. 

I'm here for that drama. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

