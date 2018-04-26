2018 Zurich Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, format, schedule
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Zurich Classic live this week
There are a surprising number of great storylines this week at the 2018 Zurich Classic, which is being played by 10 of the top 14 players in the world. That number represents the best field that has ever showed up for this tournament, and the entire week will be highlighted by two-man team play (see below for formats), walk-up music and a course that has seen some pretty elite ball-striking champs.
The post-Masters lull is always strange and feels a little empty, but this tournament should pull everybody out of it as The Players Championship looms two weeks from now.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action. As a reminder, the format flipped this year so that alternate shot will be played on Sunday instead of best ball. Best ball will be played on Thursday and Saturday and alternate shot on Friday and Sunday.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 1 -- Thursday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Format: Best ball -- Two-player teams play their own ball and take the best score on each hole
Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Format: Alternate shot -- Golfers alternate every shot. Golfer No. 1 hits the first shot on a hole, and golfer No. 2 hits the second shot (and so on).
Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 7:30 a.m.
Format: Best ball -- Two-player teams play their own ball and take the best score on each hole
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 7:30 a.m.
Format: Alternate shot -- Golfers alternate every shot. Golfer No. 1 hits the first shot on a hole, and golfer No. 2 hits the second shot (and so on).
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
