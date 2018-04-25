2018 Zurich Classic picks: Star-studded field shows up for New Orleans team event

If 2017 was any indication, the 2018 Zurich Classic is going to be pretty fascinating. Last year, a team of Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown needed a chip-in at the last to eventually send the tournament into a Monday playoff. They lost that playoff to Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt, but it marked the first official team event of this century a roaring success.

This year, even more big stars have showed up to New Orleans (10 of the top 14 in the world) looking for a victory in the first really strong post-Masters field. Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Zurich Classic | Where: New Orleans, Louisiana | When: April 26-29

Field and odds

Justin Rose-Henrik Stenson: 8-1

Bud Cauley-Justin Thomas: 10-1

Patrick Reed-Patrick Cantlay: 11-1

Ryan Palmer-Jordan Spieth: 14-1

Bubba Watson-Matt Kuchar: 14-1

Rafael Cabrera-Bello-Sergio Garcia: 20-1

Jon Rahm-Wesley Bryan: 22-1

Sean O'Hair-Jimmy Walker: 22-1

Field strength: B+

There are some really interesting (and sometimes head-scratching) pairings this week. In addition to these, Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Paisley will play together. So will Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter; Jason Day and Ryan Ruffels; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Uihlein and finally a major championship-winning duo of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel..

Three stories to watch

1. The Patricks: Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay are probably going to be the most frustrating (and possibly best) pairing this week. Cantlay takes forever, and Reed might play the entire event in his new green jacket. But boy is there going to be some golf played. Reed is obviously coming off the biggest win of his career, and Cantlay is coming off a T7 at the RBC Heritage following his missed cut at the Masters. Both rank in the top 30 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained, and their strengths (Reed's short game and Cantlay's long game) will complement one another well, especially during alternate shot.

2. Walking out: The Zurich Classic is already considered one of the more unique stops because of its team format, on-course food and now its walk-up songs. That's right, taking a page out of the European Tour playbook, the teams in New Orleans will have walk-up music to the first tee this year.

Food on the range today 😍 pic.twitter.com/mDYsIZBnml — Zac Blair (@z_blair) April 24, 2018

The song choices range from Callin' Baton Rouge to Thunderstruck, and it will be fascinating to see how all of this lands with the good people of New Orleans.

3. The format: A reminder on the format here because it's easy to forget (I did). On Thursday and Saturday, teams will play best ball. That is, both golfers will play a hole to completion but only the best score will be kept. On Friday and Sunday, the teams will play alternate shot. One golfer tees off. The next golfer hits the second shot. And so on. It's a bit different from last year when teams played best ball on Sunday, but the tournament implemented the changes so the leaders wouldn't be able to run away and hide in Round 4 by using best ball (where it's easier to score).

Past winners

2017: Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith

2016: Brian Stuard

2015: Justin Rose

2014: Seung-Yul Noh

2013: Billy Horschel

All over the board here, but you do have some pretty strong ball-strikers as past winners. The Zurich was an individual event until 2017.

Zurich Classic picks