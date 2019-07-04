2019 3M Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, golf start time, radio info

The PGA Tour heads to a new venue for the second time in as many weeks

This week's 3M Open marks the first time we've seen the highest level of golf in Minnesota since the 2016 Ryder Cup, first time it's seen the PGA Tour in 10 years and first time the state seen a regular PGA Tour stop in 50. All that to say, there's a ton of excitement around Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau descending on TPC Twin Cities for the penultimate event before the final major of 2019 at Royal Portrush: the Open Championship.

For many stars and superstars, this will be a final tune-up before that major, which should make for some great golf in the heart of the country on this July 4 weekend.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories