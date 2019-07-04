2019 3M Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, golf start time, radio info
The PGA Tour heads to a new venue for the second time in as many weeks
This week's 3M Open marks the first time we've seen the highest level of golf in Minnesota since the 2016 Ryder Cup, first time it's seen the PGA Tour in 10 years and first time the state seen a regular PGA Tour stop in 50. All that to say, there's a ton of excitement around Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau descending on TPC Twin Cities for the penultimate event before the final major of 2019 at Royal Portrush: the Open Championship.
For many stars and superstars, this will be a final tune-up before that major, which should make for some great golf in the heart of the country on this July 4 weekend.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
