2019 3M Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, golf start time, radio info

This week's 3M Open marks the first time we've seen the highest level of golf in Minnesota since the 2016 Ryder Cup, first time it's seen the PGA Tour in 10 years and first time the state seen a regular PGA Tour stop in 50. All that to say, there's a ton of excitement around Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau descending on TPC Twin Cities for the penultimate event before the final major of 2019 at Royal Portrush: the Open Championship.

For many stars and superstars, this will be a final tune-up before that major, which should make for some great golf in the heart of the country on this July 4 weekend.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio