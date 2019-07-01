2019 3M Open odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed two straight majors

Minnesota is set to host its first regular PGA Tour event since 1969 as the 2019 3M Open gets underway on Thursday, July 4. Some of the world's top golfers will compete at TPC Twin Cities this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Brooks Koepka, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 15-2, followed closely by Jason Day (9-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (10-1) in the latest 2019 3M Open odds. Before locking in any 2019 3M Open picks of your own or entering any DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

Now that the 2019 3M Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling: Jason Day, a 12-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Day is coming off an impressive performance at the Travelers Championship where he finished T-8 after a second round 63 catapulted him atop the leaderboard. The 12-time PGA Tour winner has earned six Top 10 finishes this season thanks in large part to his scoring average (69.755) and birdie average (4.29), which both rank inside the top 12 on the PGA Tour.

However, the 31-year-old has failed to finish inside the top 20 in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. His recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 94th in driving accuracy percentage (62.26), which could cause trouble at TPC Twin Cities. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 3M Open field.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Reed played extremely well last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, earning his best finish of the season (T-5). Plus, Reed has been on fire in recent weeks, shooting 68 or lower in six of his last nine rounds. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Jason Day 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Kevin Na 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Rory Sabbatini 45-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Ryan Moore 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1