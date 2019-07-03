2019 3M Open odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 3M Open gets underway from TPC Twin Cities on Thursday in Blaine, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event that brings together several of the sport's top players to compete in Minnesota's first regular PGA Tour event in 50 years. It's a strong field that includes plenty of household names like Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson and Hideki Matsuyama. Koepka, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is going off as the favorite in the latest 2019 3M Open odds at 15-2, followed closely by Day and Matsuyama, who are listed at 10-1 or lower. Bryson DeChambeau (14-1), a five-time PGA Tour champion, is also among the 2019 3M Open favorites to lift the trophy this week, so there is plenty of value up and down the odds board. Before locking in any 2019 3M Open picks of your own or entering a DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, consult the predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, this advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 3M Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling: Jason Day, a 12-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Day is coming off an impressive performance at the Travelers Championship where he finished eighth after a second-round 63 catapulted him atop the leaderboard. The 12-time PGA Tour winner has earned six top-10 finishes this season thanks in large part to his scoring average (69.755) and birdie average (4.29), which both rank in the top 12 on tour.

However, the 31-year-old has failed to finish in the top 20 in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. His recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the 3M Open 2019 ranked 94th in driving accuracy percentage (62.26), which could cause major trouble at TPC Twin Cities. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 3M Open field.

Another surprise: Rory Sabbatini, a 45-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Sabbatini has seen a strong resurgence this year on the PGA Tour. In fact, the 43-year-old has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five starts and in the top 20 in six of his last eight tournaments overall. That includes a third place run last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after shooting four consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Sabbatini's strong iron play and prolific ball-striking ability make him an intriguing play this week at the 3M Open 2019. He enters this week's event ranked in the top 30 in birdie average (4.07), having racked up 305 of them in 75 total rounds this season. If Sabbatini is able to keep that trend going at TPC Twin Cities this week, he'll have a strong chance to rack up birdies and find himself in contention on Sunday. He has all the skills needed to climb the 2019 3M Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 28-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Jason Day 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Kevin Na 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Rory Sabbatini 45-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Ryan Moore 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1