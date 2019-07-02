2019 3M Open odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed two straight majors

A new tournament joins the PGA schedule when the 2019 3M Open tees off on Thursday morning from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. There have been some surprising winners in recent weeks, with Nate Lashley claiming the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chez Reavie winning the Travelers Championship and Gary Woodland taking down the U.S. Open. Now, with just one more event remaining before golf's final major of the year, every player in the 2019 3M Open field field will look to make a statement and take their share of a $6.4 million prize pool. The latest 2019 3M Open odds show four-time major winner Brooks Koepka going off at 15-2 as the Vegas favorite. Jason Day (9-1), Hideki Matsuyama (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (14-1) are the only other golfers listed at lower than 15-1, so there are plenty of intriguing long shots in the fray. Before making any 2019 3M Open picks of your own, you should see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven golf projection model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, this advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 3M Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling: Jason Day, a 12-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Day is coming off an impressive performance at the Travelers Championship where he finished eighth after a second-round 63 catapulted him atop the leaderboard. The 12-time PGA Tour winner has earned six top-10 finishes this season thanks in large part to his scoring average (69.755) and birdie average (4.29), which both rank in the top 12 on tour.

However, the 31-year-old has failed to finish in the top 20 in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. His recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the 3M Open 2019 ranked 94th in driving accuracy percentage (62.26), which could cause major trouble at TPC Twin Cities. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 3M Open field.

Another surprise: Joaquin Nieman, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The Chilean golfer is the former No. 1 ranked amateur player in the world, and now he's beginning to make a name for himself on the PGA Tour. He enters this week's tournament coming off back-to-back top-five performances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and Travelers Championship. He didn't shoot a single round of 70 or higher in those two events.

Nieman is 46th on tour in average driving distance (299.7 yards) and has found 67.27 percent of greens in regulation. He's a rising star who is set for a breakthrough moment, so confidently lock him in at his long odds and look for him to make a run up the 2019 3M Open leaderboard starting Thursday.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 28-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 3M Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full 3M Open projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Jason Day 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Kevin Na 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Rory Sabbatini 45-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Ryan Moore 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1